USA: Immigrant rights groups fear harsh policies in second Trump term

Shafaqna English- As Donald Trump prepares for his return to the White House on January 20, Immigrant rights groups fear harsh policies and potential legal pressure.

With hardliners like Stephen Miller and Tom Homan selected for key positions related to immigration, humanitarian groups in both the United States and Mexico say they are determined to press forward with their work, but have no illusions about the challenges ahead.

“I’m expecting it to be exponentially worse than the first term,” Erika Pinheiro Director of the immigrant rights group Al Otro Lado, told Al-Jazeera. “I think political persecution is going to be supercharged,” she added, saying she believes rights groups will face spurious legal challenges meant to take up time and resources

