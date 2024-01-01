Chairman of Pakistan Shia Ulema Council denounces Parachinar tragedy

Shafaqna English- The Parachinar tragedy is very heinous and cruel, since this incident happened with a deliberate plan, Hujjat al-Islam Seyed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Council of Ulema, said in a statement.

While stating the real facts of the Parachinar tragedy, he called on the officials to take serious steps. If serious measures are not taken against the oppressors and murderers, a series of protests will take place and will not end, he added.

The Parachinar tragedy is very heinous, and the cruelty is obvious, the targeting of passenger buses for a distance of 14 kilometers made it clear that it was a deliberate plan and this is barbaric. The terrorists were allowed to attack the oppressed people with complete freedom.

According to reports, a large number of people, including children and women, have been martyred and injured so far, making this one of the serious tragedies in the history of Pakistan.

