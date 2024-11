“Tomorrow, Myanmar celebrates a national holiday in memory of the first student protest that set the country on the road to independence, and in the prospect of a peaceful and democratic period that still struggles to come to fruition today. I express my sympathy for the entire population of Myanmar, especially for those suffering from the ongoing fighting, especially the most vulnerable: children, the elderly, the sick, refugees, including the Rohingya. To all the parties involved I make a heartfelt appeal for them to lay down their arms, to begin a sincere, inclusive dialogue capable of ensuring lasting peace.”