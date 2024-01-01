Trump endorses staunchly anti-Muslim Florida lawmaker to run for USA Congress

Shafaqna English- United States President-elect Donald Trump is encouraging a Florida legislator who has a long history of anti-Muslim statements, sparked outrage earlier this year.

Trump said in a social media post on Sunday that if State Senator Randy Fine decides to seek a congressional seat in Florida, the state lawmaker would have his “Complete and Total Endorsement”.

Fine, who has a long history of anti-Muslim statements, sparked outrage earlier this year when he appeared to praise the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a US activist who was fatally shot by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank.

“Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerror ist. #FireAway,” Fine wrote in a social media post in September.

Source: Al Jazeera

