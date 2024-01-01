English
At least 82 people killed in three days of violence in northwest Pakistan

Shafaqna English- At least 82 people killed in three days of violence in northwest Pakistan, according to a local official .

Communities in Pakistan’s Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province — near the border with Afghanistan — have clashed for decades.

The latest bout of violence began on Thursday when two separate convoys travelling under police escort were ambushed, killing at least 43 and sparking two days of gun battles.

“The clashes and convoy attacks on November 21, 22, and 23 have resulted in 82 fatalities and 156 injuries,” said a local administration official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Around 300 families fled on Saturday as the gunfights with both light and heavy weapons continued into the night, however no fresh casualties were reported on Sunday morning.

