UNODC: One woman killed every 10 minutes

Shafaqna English- 140 women and girls died every day at the hands of their partner or a close relative In 2023 which means one woman killed every 10 minutes, a report released by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reveals.



Released on the 25th anniversary of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the report sheds light on the global crisis of femicide and calls for urgent action.

“The epidemic of violence against women and girls shames humanity,” said Secretary-General António Guterres in his address for the day. “The world must heed this call. We need urgent action for justice and accountability, and support for advocacy.”

