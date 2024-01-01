English
Pakistan: Hundreds of supporters demanding release of Imran Khan defy lockdown

Shafaqna English- A march by hundreds of supporters to demand the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan have defied a lockdown and widespread arrests reached the fringes of Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad.

Authorities have enforced a security lockdown for the last two days to block the protesters, whom Khan has called on to march on parliament for a sit-in demonstration, while highways into the city have been barricaded.

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear. Officials and witnesses said all public transport between cities and terminals has also been shut down in the eastern province of Punjab to keep away the protesters, led by members of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party.

Source: Reuters

