People across UK affected by flooding

Shafaqna English- More than 200 flood alerts remain in England and Wales after torrential downpours from Storm Bert caused “devastating” flooding over the weekend. Hundreds of homes were flooded, with roads turned into rivers.

Forecasters and politicians have come in for strong criticism after hundreds of homes and business across the UK suffered devastating flooding in Storm Bert.

Major disruption on railways

Train services are heavily disrupted and some roads are blocked. At London Paddington station, several services have been cancelled and delayed.

Travellers in London and across the UK have been heavily impacted by Storm Bert, which has flooded lines and felled trees.

Source: Guardian, Sky News

