Iraq builds 790 new schools

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, launched on Saturday 790 new schools in different Iraqi governorates carried out through a framework agreement with the Chinese government to build 1,000 schools in Iraq.

Al-Sudani stated that the construction of the schools is one of the significant initiatives that will solve the issue of overcrowding and triple shifts in many Iraqi schools, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The World Bank claims that because of the destruction brought on by years of conflict and unrest, several schools made arrangements for students from neighboring schools. As a result, many students work double or triple shifts, leaving them with very little time for learning—sometimes as little as four hours a day—which may impact their educational outcomes

Source: Iraqi News

