[Video] Unlocking Spiritual and Mental Harmony Through Intention and Reflection

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Psychology of Salah – episode 5, This series explores the psychological dimensions of *Salah (Islamic prayer)**, offering a deeper understanding of its components and their impact on the heart, soul, and mind.

Rather than treating Salah as a routine duty, the series emphasizes its ability to nourish believers spiritually. Beginning with preparatory stages like **Wudu (ablution)* and the call to prayer, it highlights the importance of internal and external orientation, preparing one to connect with Allah before the prayer formally starts. Central to this journey is the concept of **Niyyah (intention)**, which is likened to goal-setting in psychotherapy or daily life—clear intentions enable focus and amplify the effectiveness of actions. The Prophet Muhammad’s teaching that actions depend on intentions underscores this principle, urging believers to refine their niyyah for greater spiritual rewards. The power of intention acts as a laser, carving a path toward divine connection, akin to focusing thoughts in cognitive-behavioral therapy to overcome negative patterns.

The series also delves into **Takbir (proclaiming Allahu Akbar)**, the inaugural declaration of Salah, and its psychological and spiritual significance. This act transitions the worshiper from worldly distractions to divine presence, akin to a veil being lifted as the individual surrenders to divine grace. The teachings of Imam Ali and Imam Zain-ul-Abideen further emphasize niyyah’s transformative potential, presenting it as a dynamic force that can evolve with divine assistance.

By seeking Allah’s grace to perfect their intentions, believers can elevate their spiritual practice. Takbir becomes a moment of profound self-awareness, inviting introspection akin to mini “Day of Judgment” moments, where one acknowledges faults and seeks help to improve. This intentionality and surrender not only enhance the quality of worship but also provide therapeutic introspection, making Salah a comprehensive practice for spiritual and psychological growth.

Part of series: Psychology of Salah

www.shafaqna.com