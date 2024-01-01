Italy begins withdrawing staff from Albanian migrant centers

Shafaqna English- The Italian government is reportedly withdrawing most of its staff from the Albanian migrant.

Multiple Italian news outlets, including Rome’s left-leaning La Repubblica and the news agency ANSA, reported that most or all of the Italian staff employed by Medihospes, the company managing operations at Albanian asylum processing centers, would be leaving at the weekend.

Just seven of the company’s employees are due to remain, reported the German press agency dpa. They will stay along with some local-hire Albanian employees and an undisclosed number of Italian police officers.

Source: Info Migrants

