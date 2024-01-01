English
SpaceX Deploys 23 Starlink Satellites with Smartphone Connectivity

Shafaqna English- SpaceX successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, at 5:02 a.m. ET on November 25, 2024. Among them, 12 satellites are equipped with direct-to-smartphone technology, according to Space.com news.

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage landed on the Atlantic droneship eight minutes after liftoff. This was the 13th flight for this particular booster, with nearly 70% of SpaceX’s 115 launches in 2024 dedicated to Starlink satellites.

Source: Space.com

www.shafaqna.com

