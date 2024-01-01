Afghanistan:UN urges Taliban to reverse erosion of women’s rights

Shafaqna English-The United Nations in Afghanistan has called on the Taliban to reverse the systematic erosion of women’s rights.

Afghanistan continues to have high rates of violence against women, which is exacerbated by the ongoing discrimination against women across all areas of life, according to a statement issued by the UN.

“We are at a critical juncture for the women and girls of Afghanistan. We need urgent action for justice to end violence against women and girls in Afghanistan,” said Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan.

The UN’s statement marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign.

This global campaign runs from November 25 – International Day for Ending Violence Against Women – to December 10, Human Rights Day.