New Halal Food Bank Opens to Support Muslim Community in London

Shafaqna English- A new Halal food bank has opened in London, Ontario, providing essential food items to Muslim residents in need. This initiative ensures that halal food options are available to those who follow specific dietary guidelines, while still being open to anyone requiring assistance, according to London Free Press.

Serving around 260 individuals each month, the food bank is expanding to a larger facility to accommodate growing demand. Supported by community donations, the service addresses the increased need for food aid due to rising living costs.

Source: London Free Press

