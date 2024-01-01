Pope urges global commitment to eliminate landmines

Shafaqna English-Pope Francis urges global commitment to eliminate landmines.

In a message delivered at the Fifth Review Conference on the Convention of Anti-Personnel Landmines in Siem Reap, Cambodia, Pope Francis reiterated the Holy See’s commitment to fighting for a world that continues to strive for the abolition of weapons, including the use of anti-personnel mines.

The conference takes place on November 25-29 and includes representatives of various States, international organisations, and civil society.

Addressing participants with a letter signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope acknowledged the history of the international efforts relating to disarmament, stressing how this convention demonstrates how “multilateralism can be successful and fit for purpose.”

However, Pope Francis expressed sorrow that 25 years since the Convention’s establishment, anti-personnel landmines and victim-activated explosive devices continue to be used.

“Conflicts,” he said, “are a failure of humanity to live as a single human family.”

In recognising the human cost, Pope Francis also recognised all those who risk their lives in clearing mines and the many organizations—both governmental and non-governmental—dedicated to helping victims and their families.