TRT: Trump’s return restore fears of travel ban on Muslim-majority countries

Shafaqna English-Donald Trump’s election victory in the US has restored fears of travel ban on muslim-majority countries.
Trump signed an executive order in 2017 banning refugees and travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days.
Iraq was also included but was later dropped following sharp criticism from the Iraqi government.
He also blocked the issuance of visas that could lead to permanent residency in the US for citizens from Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, along with Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar, where Muslim minority refugees were fleeing persecution.
Tanzania and Sudan, which also have sizable Muslim populations, were made ineligible to apply and participate in the US diversity lottery visa programme that allows up to 50,000 people across the world to get US green cards, giving them access to work and residency in the United States.
Mohamed Husein Gaas, director of the Raad Peace Research Institute, told Anadolu that Trump’s election victory has evoked mixed reactions among some of these countries.
“The reaction across Somalia and other affected African countries has been a mix of concern and apprehension. Many individuals recall the disruptive effects of the travel restrictions on families, businesses and diplomatic relations,” Gaas said in an interview.
He said the travel ban created barriers for family reunification, limited educational and professional opportunities and strained bilateral ties.