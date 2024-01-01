English
Iran: Church of Saint Lady Mary in Hamadan

Shafaqna English- The history of Hamadan dates back thousands of years. The city has many historical buildings and sites, one of which is the Church of Saint Lady Mary.

One of the reasons for building the church in this area was that it was a serene and peaceful location where they wanted to meditate and build their monastery. Therefore, this church was constructed.

The Church of Saint Lady Mary dates back to the Qajar period and is located in the northeast slope of Mount Hegmataneh. This site was registered as one of Iran’s national monuments on March 24th, 1998.

The Church of Lady Mary belongs to the Protestant denomination.

Source: kajaroo.com

www.shafaqna.com

