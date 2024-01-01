Refugees face a new set of conditions for staying in Egypt

Shafaqna English- New asylum seekers law could badly impact refugee rights. Refugees from Sudan, Syria and Gaza are about to face a new set of conditions for staying in Egypt.

Egypt is only one step away from ratifying a new law on asylum seekers that will shift responsibility from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) to Egypt.

Once in place, Egypt will have its own legal framework to address the growing number of refugees in the country and to decide if an asylum request is approved or rejected.

As the government plans to implement the law as soon as possible, it is most likely that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi will give his final approval for the draft law on “regulating foreigners’ asylum in Egypt” within the next days.

Source: Info Migrants

