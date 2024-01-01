WAM: AI to Revolutionize Journalism, Says Expert

Shafaqna English- Dr. Yaser Bishr, AI expert and Advisor to MONIIFY, highlighted the rapid advancements in AI at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi. He explained that AI has evolved swiftly from first-generation tools like ChatGPT, which focused on general-purpose applications, to second-generation systems with advanced analytical and multi-perspective capabilities, widely adopted in newsrooms, according to WAM.

Dr. Bishr revealed that third-generation AI, expected soon, will feature decision-making abilities, enabling the creation of accurate and objective journalism with minimal human input. He also hinted at the transformative potential of future fourth and fifth AI generations, poised to redefine content production and media consumption.

Praising the UAE’s efforts to enhance Arabic digital content, Dr. Bishr cited initiatives like “G42” and the Falcon Foundation, which aim to align AI development with regional culture. These projects position the UAE as a leader in AI innovation and culturally relevant knowledge creation.

Source: WAM

