Iraq’s population hits 45.4 million in first census in over 30 years

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stated on Monday that the country’s population has reached 45.4 million, according to the preliminary results from first nationwide census in over three decades.

The population census, which took place on November 20 and 21, is a significant milestone for the Iraq’s future planning and development, as it is the first nationwide survey carried out in nearly 30 years.

During his speech in a press conference, Al-Sudani clarified that the step had been delayed for many years since the last complete census was conducted in 1987. He added that the 1997 population census did not cover the Kurdistan region of Iraq, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

