Why Quran? presented : The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

Were all of Prophet Muhammad’s ancestors Muslims? Did any prophet have disbelieving parents? Sheikh Azhar Nasser explains the different views.

The Prophet’s (PBUH) Ancestors | The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) (Part 2)

Part of series: The Life Of Prophet Muhammad by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

