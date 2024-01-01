French farmers intensified protestl, block motorways

Shafaqna English- Farmers across France intensified their protests on Tuesday, with a convoy of tractors heading to Strasbourg to demonstrate in front of the European Parliament.

A convoy of about 50 tractors, primarily from Franche-Comte, is on its way to Strasbourg, where farmers plan to meet with European lawmakers, France Bleu reported.

The mobilization, organized by various agricultural unions, including Coordination Rurale, one of France’s leading farmers’ unions, is opposed to the EU’s free trade agreement with Mercosur countries, which farmers argue threatens local agriculture.

