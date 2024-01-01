English
International Shia News Agency
Pakistan: Opposition party camps in Islamabad until Imran Khan released

Shafaqna English- Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s main opposition party camped in Islamabad ,Pakistan to seek the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that the protesters will not go beyond the capital’s famous “D Chowk” square that connects the President’s House, Parliament House, the Supreme Court building, and Prime Minister’s Office “until further orders” from Khan.

“Our leader has always taught us to stay peaceful. We will not go beyond the D Chowk (roundabout) until further orders from Imran Khan,” chief minister of the PTI-governed Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa province, Ali Amin Gandapur, said while addressing the protesters in Islamabad.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

