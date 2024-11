Over 300 migrants detained in Libyan desert

Shafaqna English- More than 300 migrants have been arrested in Libya’s desert, Libyan military officials said.

Libya has long been a key transit route for migrants trying to reach Europe.

Hundreds of migrants trying to reach Mediterranean shores have been detained in Libya’s vast desert, news agencies AP and Reuters reported on Monday (November 25) citing Libyan military officials.

The migrants were reportedly hoping to ultimately cross the Mediterranean Sea and make it to Europe.

Source: Info Migrants

