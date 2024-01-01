English
Russian man already jailed for burning Quran sentenced to 13.5 More years in prison for ‘treason’

Shafaqna English- A young Russian man previously jailed for burning the Quran was sentenced to an additional 13 years and six months in prison for treason.

Nikita Zhuravel, 20, was accused last month of sharing videos of Russian military equipment and aircraft with Ukraine’s SBU security service in March 2023.

In February, a Chechen court sentenced Zhuravel to three and a half years in prison for offending religious believers by burning the Quran in the Volgograd region of southern Russia.

Source: Moscow Times

