Türkiye: Restoration of cultural structures in quake-hit cities nearing completion

Shafaqna English- Restoration of cultural assets in quake-hit cities nearing completion,

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry said.

The twin earthquakes affected the country’s 11 southern provinces, resulting in a death toll of nearly 50,000 and causing extensive damage to many culturally significant structures in the affected region.

Taking significant steps in a bid to address this issue, the ministry has completed renovation works in Hatay’s St. Pierre Memorial Museum and Gaziantep’s Zeugma Mosaic Museum, with many others still remaining in the construction period.

Within the scope of the works, the authorities completed the restoration, merchandising and reinforcement works of Malatya’s Atatürk House and Ethnography Museum, along with the Beşkonaklar Museum this year.

Source: Hürriyet Daily News

www.shafaqna.com