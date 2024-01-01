English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Türkiye: Restoration of cultural structures in quake-hit cities nearing completion

0

Shafaqna English- Restoration of cultural assets in quake-hit cities nearing completion,
Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry said.

The twin earthquakes affected the country’s 11 southern provinces, resulting in a death toll of nearly 50,000 and causing extensive damage to many culturally significant structures in the affected region.

Taking significant steps in a bid to address this issue, the ministry has completed renovation works in Hatay’s St. Pierre Memorial Museum and Gaziantep’s Zeugma Mosaic Museum, with many others still remaining in the construction period.

Within the scope of the works, the authorities completed the restoration, merchandising and reinforcement works of Malatya’s Atatürk House and Ethnography Museum, along with the Beşkonaklar Museum this year.

Source: Hürriyet Daily News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Over 47 million tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

nafiseh yazdani

Trade Minister: Türkiye aims for 1.5 % share of global FDI by 2028

leila yazdani

Türkiye: 3 million visitors in first nine months of 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Halal Tourism Growth at Global Travel Shows

parniani

Türkiye: Muharram Programms at Aal-ul-Bayt Foundation [Photos]

parniani

Türkiye: Istanbul aims for record-breaking 20 million visitors this year

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.