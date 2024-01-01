Statement on Recent Defamatory Comments About Shia Muslims By Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America

Shafaqna English- Statement from the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America on Recent Defamatory Comments About Shia Muslims by Senator Lindsay Graham.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

God Almighty states, “Do not mix truth with falsehood and do not deliberately hide the truth.” (The Holy Quran 2:42)

The Council condemns and is deeply concerned by the recent comments of Senator Lindsay Graham (SC) on the Senate floor. These statements, which unfortunately are not the first of this kind from Senator Graham, are inflammatory and patently false, and in fact, are deeply harmful to American values and interests and serve to only spread misinformation, distrust among people, and hate. It is absolutely clear that Islam, which is the second largest religion in the world, unequivocally directs Muslims to maintain amicable and respectful ties with people of other religions, and does not advocate for or approve of the annihilation of any religious group.

It is alarming that any official, let alone a long-standing senator, would make such false and irresponsible comments in the top legislative chambers of government and misrepresent Shia ideology for a political agenda while simultaneously remaining silent about the ongoing Middle East genocide whose victims are mostly children, women, and the elderly according to the United Nations. It is unfortunate that humanity is experiencing this moral decadence.

Needless to say, Shia Muslims peacefully coexist with others. This is enjoined upon us by our religious authorities, who have issued verdicts and provided guidance on how to practice citizenship while maintaining religious identity. Shia Muslims have been a part of American society for generations and actively contribute in meaningful ways, including communities in South Carolina. These false statements conflate true Shiism with extremist ideologies that neither represent Islam nor its practical actualization, just like the radical actions of certain members of other religions and sects would not represent the true tenets of that faith-group.

This is a dangerous politicization of religion and a precedent in American politics that should be thoroughly condemned by all who care about America’s interests and standing in the world. These types of false and harmful statements create a serious risk of backlash against Shia Muslims and can lead to a potential disruption of social cohesion.

Instead, if there is a misconception about the beliefs of Shia Muslims, then the most prudent approach would be to seek clarification from this Council as the right and trusted source, and whose goal is to support the religious needs of Shia Muslims, within the context of a harmonious Western society. This Council has a history of promoting civic duty, interfaith dialogue and the overall well-being of society.

Thus, we decry this and any other misrepresentation of Shia Islam and ask that such behavior be censured and prevented at all levels of government, and that all faith denominations be afforded the same respect.

Source: IMAMS.US

www.shafaqna.com