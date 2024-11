Shafaqna English- General Assembly President, Philémon Yang called for urgent collective action to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

He was speaking at an Assembly meeting convened following the use of veto by Russia at the Security Council earlier this month.

The negative vote by the permanent Council member prevented the adoption of a draft resolution that would have strengthened measures to protect civilians and increase humanitarian access across Sudan.

Source: News.un.org

