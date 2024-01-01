English
ICC requests arrest warrant for Myanmar’s president for crimes against Rohingya Muslims

Shafaqna English- The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan said that he would seek an arrest warrant for Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing for crimes against humanity committed against the Rohingya population.

Wednesday’s announcement is the first ICC application for arrest warrants for a senior government official from Myanmar, which for more than a decade has been accused of persecuting the mainly Muslim ethnic group.

Khan’s office is planning to file more applications for other senior Myanmar leaders in the future, he said in his announcement.

Source: Middle East Eye

