Shafaqna English- Journalists and media workers in Afghanistan face challenges including arbitrary arrests, torture and severe restrictions on press freedom, according to a new United Nations report.

The joint report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Human Rights Office, OHCHR, documented 336 cases of human rights violations against media professionals between August 2021 and September 2024.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com