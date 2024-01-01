English
‘Politics of Religious Dissent in Asia’ Conference to be held in Indonesia

Shafaqna English-The 8th edition of the Ushuluddin International Conference will be held at the Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, next month.

‘The Politics of Religious Dissent in Contemporary Asia’ is the main theme of this year’s event, slated for December 5.

Subthemes include ‘the philosophy and theology of dissent’, ‘contemporary development of Islamic studies in Asia’, ‘religious moderation: texts and contexts’, ‘Religion and artificial intelligence’ and ‘Environmental politics and religion’.

The Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) will cooperate with the university in organizing the conference.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

