MCB: British Muslim Communities unite to develop strategy against rising Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- British Muslim Communities unite to develop strategy against rising Islamophobia, Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said.

British Muslim communities have come together on Saturday 23 November in an unprecedented gathering to address the alarming rise in anti-Muslim hatred following the devastating Post-Southport Attack Riots of Summer 2024.

The landmark National Islamophobia Strategy Meeting, convened by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), brought together community activists, organisations, grassroots representatives and academics from across the country to develop a unified response.

This critical initiative comes as Home Office statistics reveal nearly 40% of all religious hate crime being targeted at Muslims, in the year ending March 2024.

Source: Muslim Council of Britain

