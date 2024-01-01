English
Pope calls for solidarity with people suffering due to war in Ukraine and Holy Land

Shafaqna English-At the end of his Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis calls for prayers and solidarity with people suffering due to war in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

“Let us not forget the martyred Ukrainian people, who suffer so much,” he said. “And let’s also pray for peace in the Holy Land, Palestine,  where people are also suffering so much.”

“Let’s pray for peace, all together.”

In his greetings to Polish pilgrims, the Pope urged everyone to be “charitable and peacemakers” by supporting the suffering people in Ukraine.

Source:Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

