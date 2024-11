Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman inaugurated the Riyadh Metro project on Wednesday.

The Riyadh Metro will feature fully automatic trains and stations powered by renewable energy and help revolutionize transport in the region.

The giant project is the backbone of the Public Transport Network in Riyadh City and one of the major component of the public transport system in the city.

Source: Saudi Gazette

