MEM: Afghanistan Eyes Global Growth via Islamic Finance and Halal Trade

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan is prioritizing Islamic finance and halal trade as key strategies to establish stronger global economic partnerships and attract foreign investments. Speaking at the World Halal Summit in Türkiye, Afghan representatives highlighted the country’s potential as a hub for halal industries. With a focus on agriculture, food production, and sustainable economic models, Afghanistan aims to capitalize on the growing global demand for halal-certified products and services, according to Middle East Monitor.

The initiative aligns with broader development goals, including infrastructure enhancement and fostering stability. Collaboration with nations like Turkey is seen as pivotal for accessing expertise and technology to advance these sectors.

Source: MEM

