UK: One-third of Muslims are considering leaving country after far-right riots

Shafaqna English- One-third of Muslims in Britain are considering leaving the country after far-right riots, according to a survey revealed last week.

The survey, conducted by market research company Survation on behalf of Tell Mama, a non-governmental organization that tracks hate crimes targeting Muslims, showed rising concerns within British Muslim communities following the unrest.

Two-thirds of survey respondents said they felt the risk of harm to Muslim communities had increased since July 30, when the riots began in the city of Southport.

According to a human rights lawyer, the anti-immigrant violence was the result of a “massive increase” in Islamophobia over the past several years coming to a head.

In an interview with Anadolu, Aamer Anwar, a British political activist and human rights lawyer, said the UK government had to openly accept that Islamophobia is rising in the country.

Despite the fact that Muslims have been living and working together with other communities for centuries, they are now the targets of the far right, focusing on them to promote their cause of “fascism,” said Anwar.

He warned that sooner or later, people from all sections of the community will be in the far right’s crosshairs, because “that is how the far right works.”

Citing the survey, Tell Mama said in a statement that its findings demonstrated that anti-Muslim hate, or Islamophobia, was having “significant impacts” on Britain’s Muslim communities.

It added that in the weeks after the riots, which continued for several days, Tell Mama had been inundated with reports of being shouted or spat at, death threats, or physical assault.

