Live Science: AI and Quantum Technology Enable Surface Sensation

Shafaqna English- Researchers have combined artificial intelligence with quantum technology to create a system capable of “feeling” surface textures. By using a photon-scanning laser, the system detects subtle differences in light pulses reflected from materials to map textures in remarkable detail. This breakthrough offers applications in fields like dermatology, where it could measure the thickness of skin moles to assess cancer risks, as Live Science wrote.

The system integrates quantum mechanics to enhance AI’s data interpretation, allowing precise measurements of physical surfaces. This development expands AI’s sensory capabilities and opens new possibilities for scientific and medical innovation.

Source: Live Science

