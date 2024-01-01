English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

Live Science: AI and Quantum Technology Enable Surface Sensation

0

Shafaqna English- Researchers have combined artificial intelligence with quantum technology to create a system capable of “feeling” surface textures. By using a photon-scanning laser, the system detects subtle differences in light pulses reflected from materials to map textures in remarkable detail. This breakthrough offers applications in fields like dermatology, where it could measure the thickness of skin moles to assess cancer risks, as Live Science wrote.

The system integrates quantum mechanics to enhance AI’s data interpretation, allowing precise measurements of physical surfaces. This development expands AI’s sensory capabilities and opens new possibilities for scientific and medical innovation.

Source: Live Science 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

NeuroAI Bridging Neuroscience and AI

parniani

New Light and Magnet Memory Chip Could Boost AI Efficiency

parniani

Top AI Business Ideas For 2024

parniani

Science Daily: AI to design thousands of new DNA

Aida Aliakbari

AP: Healthcare AI Advances, Innovation Potential and Regulatory Hurdles

parniani

UNSC explored rapid technological effects on international peace & security

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.