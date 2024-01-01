[Video] Supporting Loved Ones Through Anxiety: Recognizing Triggers and Offering Compassionate Help

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: “Mental Health Matters” – Episode 2, In this episode Host Maryam Hilli, discusses how to help individuals become more aware of their anxiety triggers, emphasizing the importance of journaling to identify patterns and develop effective coping strategies. She also highlights the value of giving feedback to others, but stresses that it should be done carefully and compassionately. Using “I” statements, such as noticing a change in someone’s behavior, allows individuals to reflect on their own triggers without feeling judged. This approach fosters a supportive environment, as Maryam points out, referencing the idea that believers are mirrors to one another, reflecting both strengths and weaknesses.

Anisa Diab, the host, addresses how to recognize when friends or family members may be struggling with anxiety, particularly when they try to mask their symptoms. She explains that certain signs, like withdrawal from social activities, a decrease in self-confidence, or even self-injury, may indicate deeper emotional distress. Anisa emphasizes the importance of approaching these situations with compassion and care, asking open-ended questions to understand what’s really going on. She also touches on the severity of untreated anxiety, which can lead to more complex mental health issues like panic attacks or obsessive-compulsive disorder, underlining the importance of seeking professional help when necessary.

Part of Series: Mental Health Matters

