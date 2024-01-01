United Muslim Forum condemns ‘targeting’ of Mosques in India

Shafaqna English- The United Muslim Forum (UMF), a panel of Muslim religious figures, condemned the growing trend of targeting of historic Mosques in India.

The United Muslim Forum (UMF) expressed concern about the survey of the Jama Mosques in Sambhal, which led to unrest and death of five persons after police opened fire.

In a statement released to the media on Wednesday, UMF highlighted its concerns over the growing trend of targeting of historic Mosques , which it described as communal. It stated that the trend was continuing unabated despite laws protecting religious structures.

Source: The Hindu

