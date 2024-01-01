Berri: Lebanese parliament sets January 9 to elect president

Shafaqna English- Parliament speaker Nabih Berri declared on Thursday that the parliamentary session to elect a new president would be held on January 9.

The presidential post in Lebanon has been vacant for over two years amid the country’s political deadlock and a year-long Israeli onslaught on Lebanon.

According to the state news agency NNA, Berri made the announcement during a parliamentary session on Thursday, saying he will give “a one-month period to reach consensus among us.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

