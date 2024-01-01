English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Berri: Lebanese parliament sets January 9 to elect president

0

Shafaqna English- Parliament speaker Nabih Berri declared on Thursday that the parliamentary session to elect a new president would be held on January 9.

The presidential post in Lebanon has been vacant for over two years amid the country’s political deadlock and a year-long Israeli onslaught on Lebanon.

According to the state news agency NNA, Berri made the announcement during a parliamentary session on Thursday, saying he will give “a one-month period to reach consensus among us.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Nabih Berri: “Israel not achieved its goal and will never achieve it”

bahramian

Lebanon: Berri-French Foreign Minister Meet

parniani

Naharnet: Will Lebanon have a new president in October?

asadian

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti: There will be no change in country’s governance system

asadian

Lebanon: Berri to call for dialogue in early October

asadian

Lebanon reassures on security after embassies’ travel warnings

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.