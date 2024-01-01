ONS: Net migration to UK drops 20%

Shafaqna English- Net migration to the UK dropped to 728,000 in the year up to this June, meaning a 20% fall on the previous year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

The latest net migration figure – the difference between people coming to live in and leaving the UK – stands at an estimated 728,000 in the year to June 2024.

A total of 1.2 million people are estimated to have arrived in the UK in the year ending June 2024, while 414,000 left.

Net migration for the previous year, to June 2023, has been revised upwards by 166,000 to 906,000, making it the new highest year on record instead of 2022.

Source: Sky News

