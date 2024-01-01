Trump’s defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth’s books foreground anti-Muslim rhetoric

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump’s defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth, who has put bigoted anti-Muslim rhetoric at the center of several of his published books, according to a Guardian.

Hegseth’s conspiracy theory- and falsehood-laden book American Crusade depicts Islam as historic enemy of west.

Hegseth, especially in 2020’s American Crusade, depicts Islam as a natural, historic enemy of the west; presents distorted versions of Muslim doctrine in “great replacement”-style racist conspiracy theories; treats leftists and Muslims as bound together in their efforts to subvert the US; and idolises medieval crusaders.

Experts say that Hegseth’s view of Islam is riven with falsehoods, misconceptions and far-right conspiracy theories. Yet Hegseth, if his nomination is successful, will head the world’s largest military force at a time of conflict and instability in the Middle East.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com