Iraq is most intelligent Arab country according to IQ results

Shafaqna English-Iraq is most intelligent Arab country according to historical numbers and intelligence quotient (IQ) ratings.

Arab communities’ perceptions of intellect may be assessed using a variety of criteria, such as historical contributions to science and culture and national IQ rankings.

According to data published by InfoFlix, a team of experts providing high-quality content, Iraq ranked first with an average IQ of 87 and is noted for its educational achievements and cognitive capabilities.

Iraq is followed by Bahrain, Lebanon, the UAE, Jordan, Libya, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Tunisia.

Source:IraqiNews.com

