Taiwan promotes itself as destination welcoming to Muslim travelers

Taiwan Tourism Administration is now promoting Taiwan as a destination welcoming to Muslim travelers.

The TTA held its “Taiwan Muslim-Friendly Tourism B2B Networking Event” familiarisation trip on 27th November at the Fullon Hotel Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf.

The event was organised jointly with the Crown Coast Union and Great Northeast Tourism Union, both of which are committed to enhancing the Muslim-friendly environment in their regions, with several businesses already certified.

The event attracted 26 travel agencies from Malaysia, alongside Taiwanese travel agencies, hoteliers, restaurateurs, and souvenir providers with Muslim-friendly certifications or strong interest in serving Muslim travelers.

This gathering aimed to foster collaboration opportunities in the international tourism market.

The event also featured three-minute presentations from some Taiwanese participants, introducing their Muslim-friendly services and products.

During the discussions, both parties explored ways to align Taiwan’s diverse tourism resources with the needs of Malaysian Muslim travelers.

The event fostered meaningful dialogue, establishing a solid foundation for future collaboration in the Taiwan-Malaysia Muslim tourism market.

