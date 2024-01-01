English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

SCMP: China Launches Autonomous Radar Satellites

0

Shafaqna English- China has achieved a significant space milestone by launching two advanced radar satellites, Siwei Gaojing-2 03 and 04, using a Long March-2C rocket. These satellites are equipped with autonomous orbit-adjustment technology, allowing them to precisely manage their flight paths and formations independently. Their synthetic aperture radar enables high-resolution, all-weather, and day-and-night imaging capabilities, vital for applications such as resource monitoring, urban planning, and maritime surveillance, as South China Morning Post reported.

Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the satellites simplify operations through AI-driven autonomy, reducing ground intervention and enhancing accuracy. Their innovation represents a leap in satellite capabilities, especially in automated formation flying and high-precision mapping, bolstering China’s progress in space technology.

Source: SCMP

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Study claims global diabetes rate doubled over past three decades

nasibeh yazdani

China to Boost Support For Commercial Space Industry

parniani

Chinese Astronaut Sets National Record For Space Time

parniani

China To Expand Tiangong Space Station

parniani

CNN: China Opens Ticket Sales for 2025 Space Tourism Flights

parniani

Eroding digital freedom in Pakistan

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.