SCMP: China Launches Autonomous Radar Satellites

Shafaqna English- China has achieved a significant space milestone by launching two advanced radar satellites, Siwei Gaojing-2 03 and 04, using a Long March-2C rocket. These satellites are equipped with autonomous orbit-adjustment technology, allowing them to precisely manage their flight paths and formations independently. Their synthetic aperture radar enables high-resolution, all-weather, and day-and-night imaging capabilities, vital for applications such as resource monitoring, urban planning, and maritime surveillance, as South China Morning Post reported.

Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the satellites simplify operations through AI-driven autonomy, reducing ground intervention and enhancing accuracy. Their innovation represents a leap in satellite capabilities, especially in automated formation flying and high-precision mapping, bolstering China’s progress in space technology.

Source: SCMP

