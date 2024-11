Tencent: 6 Ways AI Tackles Climate Change

Shafaqna English- AI is a powerful tool in the fight against climate change, offering solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability across various sectors. Tencent highlights six key applications:

1. Carbon Monitoring: AI monitors and analyzes greenhouse gas emissions at scale, enhancing accuracy and transparency.

2. Industrial Efficiency: By optimizing operations in energy-intensive sectors, AI reduces waste and emissions.

3. Urban Energy Management: AI powers smart cities with tools for optimizing energy distribution and reducing consumption.

4. Corporate Carbon Tools: It helps businesses measure emissions, plan reductions, and achieve sustainability goals.

5. Green Finance: AI identifies eco-friendly investments and simplifies climate financing.

6. Environmental Policy Support: Modeling tools enable informed, low-carbon planning for policymakers.

Source: Tencent

