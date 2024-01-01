English
France: Restored Notre-Dame Cathedral unveiled 5 years after devastating fire

Shafaqna English- After more than five years of intensive restoration work, Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has offered the world a peek of its restored interior.

French President Emmanuel Macron inspected the renovation work on Friday, and live images of the landmark’s stained-glass windows, creamy stonework, timber-framed roof and soaring ceilings were broadcast live on television a week before its official reopening on December 7.

After the 2019 fire, which reduced much of the 12th-century Gothic masterpiece to charred debris and toppled the spire, Macron set the ambitious goal to rebuild it within five years and make it “even more beautiful” than before.

Source: Aljazeera

