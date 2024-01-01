World Halal Summit coordinator: Global halal economy reaches $8 trillion

Shafaqna English- The global halal economy reached $8 trillion since the start of the World Halal Summit events in 2015, event coordinator Aylin Sengul said.

The World Halal Summit and the Halal Expo are two simultaneous events held in Istanbul, organized by the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), coordinated by the Turkish Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Halal Accreditation Agency.

Halal economy growing due to increasing non-Muslim interest, with growth estimated at $12T in next 5 years, says Aylin Sengul.