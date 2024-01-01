Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 29 November 2024

Shafaqna English- 50,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem affirmed that around 50,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

They also searched the bags of women before entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, checked the IDs of young men, and prevented a number of them from entering the holy site through Asbat Gate, coinciding with the Friday prayer.

The Israeli forces also assaulted a young man near Asbat Gate after preventing him from reaching the Mosque.

A number of young men were forced to perform Friday prayers in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque after being blocked from having access to the Mosque.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.