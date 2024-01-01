English
UK: Starmer’s move towards ‘Islamophobia law’ sparking row over free speech

Shafaqna English- UK’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer has opened the door to an Islamophobia law, sparking a major row over freedom of speech.

The Prime Minister was asked in the Commons by the Labour MP Tahir Ali if he would commit to “prohibiting the desecration of all religious texts and the prophets of the Abrahamic religions”.

Sir Keir responded by maintaining that his Government was committed to tackling all types of hatred including “Islamophobia in all its forms”.

“Desecration is awful and I think it should be condemned. We are committed to tackling all forms of hatred and division including, of course, Islamophobia in all of its forms,” he told MPs.

Source: Telegraph

www.shafaqna.com

